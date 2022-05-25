Stay Safe With Up to 37% Off Eufy Security Cameras and Kits

You probably don't want to cut corners when it comes to your home's security. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't take advantage of a great deal on security equipment when it comes along. Today only, Amazon is offering discounts of up to 37% off a variety of indoor and outdoor Eufy home security cameras and systems. These deals expire tonight at 11:55 p.m. PT (2:55 a.m. ET).

The best part about Eufy home security equipment is that most of it can be used without a security service subscription, which many other systems require, so there are no monthly fees. To keep your home safe just follow the installation instructions and remember to occasionally replace the battery and microSD card.

There are a few different kits you can pick up at this sale. If you've got a larger home, and want to make sure that you cover all your bases, grab this comprehensive on sale for $420, or $180 off the usual price. It includes four Eufy Cam 2 Pros, which are equipped with night-vision capabilities and an IP67 weatherproof rating, as well as a Eufy HomeKit, which wirelessly stores the cameras' footage. Or, if you just want an easy way to keep an eye on things while you're away, you can grab this on sale for just $76, a discount of $44. It allows you to see and speak to anyone at your door, and provides you with real-time alerts when someone arrives or leaves.

There are also deals on a set of , and a smaller that you can pick up for just $195. Just be sure to activate the instant coupon on the product page to get the full discount.