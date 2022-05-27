Snag a Wired Ring Video Doorbell for As Low As $30 -- Today Only

If you've got a dead doorbell or you're doing some routine home upgrades, you might be in the market for a new ringer. Now is a great time to upgrade to a video doorbell so that whether it's people or packages, you can see what's coming your way.

With the security of a Ring Video Doorbell, you'll always have the heads up when someone is approaching. You can see, hear and even talk to whomever is on the other side of your door from the convenience of your phone, and customize your privacy settings to your comfort. Right now, you can on the 2021 wired model of the Ring Video Doorbell at Amazon, bringing the price to just $52.

Or, if you want to save even more, you can snag a for $30 at Woot. In fact, Woot also has the for $60, the for $96 and the on sale for $100. Each of these used units have been tested and verified by Amazon, but keep in mind that used products may have a few cosmetic blemishes. But they also come with a 90-day Woot limited warranty, so you're protected if something goes wrong. This one-day deal on previously owned video doorbells is only available today, May 27, while supplies last.

You will need to have existing doorbell wiring to connect this wired Ring Video Doorbell, but once installed, you'll have power for your device 24/7 and never have to worry about charging, like you might with other video doorbells. Plus, this doorbell comes with plenty of features to give you peace of mind, like two-way talking from either your phone or your Amazon Echo, motion-detection and 1080p video. And night vision mode means it works in any light.

But what if you're in the garage, basement, or some other place the chime of a doorbell won't reach? Don't worry about it -- you can configure the settings so that you hear the chime on your smart speaker or your phone, keeping the entrance to your sanctuary protectively in your pocket.

Of course, before you make your purchase, you'll want to make sure you feel comfortable with Ring's current relationship with law enforcement, but you can always opt out of some of Ring's data-sharing settings for more privacy. If you still want the extra security of knowing what's on the other side of your door, snag this bargain while it lasts.