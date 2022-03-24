Secure Your Home With Up to 33% Off Eufy Security Camera and Alarm Kits

Eufy

With so much going on in the world, having a home security system in place is more than an investment in safety and protection -- it's also one of the best ways to give you peace of mind whether you're home or away. Modern security systems have come a long way, including becoming much more affordable for the average home. Today only, Amazon has .

Whether you're looking for a video doorbell, a single outdoor security camera or an entire security bundle, now is a great time to cash in on big savings while keeping an eye on the important things. With features like night vision, instant alerts, two-way audio, and encrypted video storage, you can rest easy. There's no long-term contract needed with these and you can install them yourself, even if you don't have a lot of DIY experience.

Eufy This kit comes with a video doorbell that can be set up with a wired or wireless connection and a Homebase for encrypted storage. Wireless users can get up to six months of battery life from one charge, while wired connections provide nonstop power. This doorbell fixes some of the complaints from the previous generation model, with 2K resolution and a 4:3 aspect ratio for a full-body view of visitors. It also provides smart detection with the built-in AI to keep alerts relevant and features two-way audio for easy interaction.

Eufy This kit comes with a keypad, motion sensor, two entry sensors and a Homebase. Installation is easy and takes only minutes. The entry sensors attach to doors and windows, while the motion sensor and keypad can be secured to walls with the included mounts. Like other products, you'll receive instant alerts right to your phone. However, you can adjust the sensitivity so that it alerts you only to intruders, rather than pets, if you find your motion sensor activating too often. You'll get six months of battery life for the keypad and two years for the motion and contact sensors. And there is no monthly fee to use this basic kit to secure your home. However, if you're interested in professional monitoring that will alert police, fire and medical when your alarm is triggered, that option is available for $10 a month.

Eufy This kit comes with four 2C Pro cameras that offer 1080p resolution and night vision along with a Homebase. One charge will provide around six months of security (up to 180 days of battery life). With an IP67 weatherproof rating, the camera system can be set up anywhere to keep eyes on the things you value most. It also has intelligent motion detection to identify humans correctly, rather than any motion in the detection zone, like a squirrel or cat, so that you only get alerts that are relevant. And with two-way audio, you can speak to visitors without having to be home.