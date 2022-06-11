Secure Your Home From Anywhere With This $129 Smart Lock (Save $70)

If you're looking for a way to make your home more secure, consider investing in a smart lock. Smart locks are becoming increasingly popular as more people look for ways to make their lives a little easier. And while there are a lot of smart home devices on the market, a smart lock is one of the most overlooked.

Smart locks are a great way to keep your home safe by adding an extra layer of convenience to your daily routine, but the best smart locks often come at a premium. The , which includes both the U-Bolt Pro and the Bridge, normally lists for $199, but right now you'll get $70 off your purchase when you use code CNETDOOR at Wellbots' checkout, bringing the price to $129.

The U-Bolt Pro is packed with convenient features that a traditional lock just can't compete with. With 6-in-1 keyless entry, you'll never have to dig for your keys in the dark again, as you'll have a plethora of ways to access your home securely. You can use your fingerprint, an access code, the auto-unlock feature, a smartphone or a mechanical key to open your door. And because it can connect via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, not only can you have remote control from anywhere, but you also can use Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant voice control features for added convenience.

You'll need the Ultraloq Bridge to be able to access your door from anywhere in the world, but that is included in this set. It allows you to unlock the U-Bolt smart lock, generate e-keys and grant access to visitors with a code. Plus, using the U-Tec app, you'll be able to keep track of who is coming and going, which can give you peace of mind while you're away from home. And if you are planning on having visitors, you can share a one-time electronic key with them to grant guests access for specific dates or times.

U-Bolt Pro uses two-layer protection and a secure 128-bit AES and a dynamic key to protect your data. The device can also identify up to 120 fingerprints, and it does so in less than 0.4 seconds. The keypad protects from prying eyes with an anti-peep feature, which allows you to gain access if you type in some random digits as long as the correct password is embedded within that longer set of numbers.

This smart lock is easy to install and comes with everything you'll need to get your lock in place, with the exception of the four AA batteries you'll want to get it started. The good news is that once your replace your existing deadbolt and the U-Bolt Pro is fully installed, the battery life lasts over a year with regular use, so you won't have to change them out too often. Plus, the lock also features a micro-USB port to jumpstart the lock when the batteries are dead.

If you are still dealing with a traditional lock or your current smart lock could use an upgrade, this is a solid deal worth considering. And if your goal is to keep your front entry secure, you can also pair your smart lock with a video doorbell camera so that you can keep eyes on who is dropping by.