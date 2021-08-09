Secure your front door and save $60 with this Eufy smart doorbell

Eufy

While most people may only be familiar with one name in the smart doorbell market, there are a ton of choices with just as many unique features. Picking the right smart doorbell for you may come down to the most important features, or maybe the ability to connect your camera to a larger network of cameras throughout your neighborhood. If price is what you're most concerned with in a smart doorbell, there's a fantastic deal from Eufy today offering the ability to record 2K video of your frond door for only $99.

This Amazon deal requires the use of two different coupons. There's a $40 instant coupon as soon as you go to the listing on the sale page, and a second $20 coupon you enter at checkout. Apply the code EUFY8822 and you'll get the full discount in the checkout page. This will get you the 2K Eufy doorbell and its wireless chime to set up anywhere in your home for $100. It's a great deal on a battery-powered doorbell to keep your home safe.