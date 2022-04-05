Secure Your Door With Our Favorite Wi-Fi Smart Lock for Just $189

August

Don't settle for a traditional lock. Smart locks come with added benefits that old-school deadbolts just can't beat. Whether you want to be able to lock or unlock your home remotely, receive alerts about who's entering or leaving your home or just want to be able to control your lock with the sound of your voice, the August Smart Lock has you covered. And you don't have to pay a premium to take advantage of these features. Right now you can get the . Just use promo code CNETSAFE at checkout to receive the $40 discount on our favorite smart lock in 2022.

With the fourth-gen August Smart Lock, you can remotely lock or unlock your door, which is great if you're away from the house and want the peace of mind that comes from knowing your home is secure. Plus, if you have an unexpected guest drop by while you're out, you can send them a temporary key from anywhere via the August app. You can also keep track of who comes and goes, right from your phone. It also features auto-lock technology, which will automatically lock your door behind you when you leave. And if you're a fan of voice control, you can control your lock via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

The best part? Installing this lock isn't complicated. This smart lock attaches to your existing deadbolt in about 10 minutes with only a few tools required.

We gave the August Smart Lock a CNET Editors' Choice award last year, and thought it was "well worth" its list price of $230.

