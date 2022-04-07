Save Up to $65 on Easy-to-Install 2nd-Gen Ring Alarm Kits at Amazon Now

Julie Snyder/CNET

Ever get the nagging feeling that something is wrong? You can have peace of mind when it comes to your home and keep your place protected with this do-it-yourself home security system from Ring. This kit is easy to install (as you can see in the video below) and includes a base station, a keypad, a contact sensor, a motion detector and a range extender. Right now you can , saving you $40 off the list price.

With the Ring Alarm installed, you'll receive mobile notifications when your system is triggered so you can stay alert of everything at home, even when you're away. Plus, the Ring app allows you to change your alarm modes and monitor all your Ring devices, including Ring's video doorbell. While this kit is an ideal size for most apartments and condos, you can also add additional components and accessories to secure your entire home.

For extra convenience, you can use your Ring Alarm kit with Alexa. When you connect with Alexa Guard you can arm and disarm the alarm with your voice and get mobile alerts about sounds like broken glass or smoke alarms. And if you choose, you can add on a Ring Protect Plus plan, which includes professional monitoring starting at $10 a month.

Read more: Best DIY Home Security Systems of 2022

CNET's Megan Wollerton liked the second-gen Ring Alarm kit in her review, saying, "It's cheap, it's simple and it works well. Consider it if you want a basic DIY home security at a great price."

You can find all of our coverage about Ring on this aggregation page, including our up-to-date reporting and analysis of Ring's privacy and security policies, and an exploration of how these policies impact our product recommendations.