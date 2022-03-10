Save Up to 57% Off Refurb Ring and Blink Home Security Equipment Today

Ring

When it comes to refurbished electronics, Woot is one of our favorite places to find a good deal, and today is no exception. Today only, Woot is offering up to 57% off used Ring and Blink security cameras and accessories to help give you peace of mind, even when you're out of the house. While this sale runs until 12:59 a.m. ET tonight, there are limited qualities of these items, and quite a few products have already sold out. So act fast if you're hoping to grab one of these deals for yourself.

While these products may be used, all of them have been "tested and verified internally by Amazon" to ensure that they work as specified. So if you can live with some cosmetic blemishes and scrapes, you can save quite a bit by opting for one of these refurb models. As of right now, there are only two items that are still available at this sale. The , which you can pick up for $22 (save $28), can power the Ring Spotlight cam or Ring Stick Up cam with just a few hours of direct sunlight, so you don't have to worry about constantly swapping out the battery.

If you've already got a Blink security setup, and are just looking to expand your coverage a bit, you can pick up an extra "like new" , which features two-way audio, night vision and motion detection, for just $13, down $77 from the usual price. Just note that this is an "add-on" camera, and is not usable without a sync module that needs to be purchased separately.