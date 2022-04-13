Save $90 Off Wireless 3-Camera Outdoor Home Security Kit

Blink

Investing in exterior security cameras can help you keep an eye on everything important. But good security cameras don't have to be prohibitively expensive, especially these days. Right now, Amazon is offering a , bringing the total cost to just $160.

Blink Outdoor cameras are wireless and battery-powered, working for up to two years before the batteries need to be replaced. They also posses a number of useful features, including HD video, infrared night vision, two-way audio and compatibility with Alexa. Because there's no wiring with this kit, you can have the cameras installed in minutes. Plus, once set up, Blink's motion detection software will send alerts straight to your phone, so you always know when someone is nearby. You can also customize motion zones in the Blink Home Monitor app, so that you're only notified when you need to be.

CNET's Megan Wollerton gave the Blink Outdoor camera a good review back in 2020, saying, "It's a simple camera that works well and doesn't cost a ton of money." And that was at $100 each, nearly double the per-item cost of this deal.

Need a different setup for your home? Depending on your preferences, there are packages with more or fewer cameras available on Amazon, which owns the Blink brand. If you want to use cloud storage for your security cameras, you'll need to upgrade to a Blink subscription, which costs $10 per month after the free 30-day trial expires. It allows you to connect unlimited cameras at a single location, so you can always add to your home security setup as needed. However, you can save your data locally on the included Sync Module 2 if you prefer for no extra charge. Just be sure to get a USB flash drive, which is sold separately.

