Ring's Video Doorbell 2 Drops to $54 in Used Condition at Woot -- Today Only

Home security has made many advancements in recent years, making it easier than ever to be able to check in for peace of mind wherever you are. If you haven't upgraded to a modern video doorbell, now is a great time to check out the Ring Video Doorbell 2.

Woot is selling used units that have been tested and verified by Amazon for and Prime members can save an extra $5 on the purchase. This doorbell has a lot going for it, including how easy it is to install and charge. And if you're nervous about buying used electronics, it's important to note that your purchase includes a 90-day Woot limited warranty so you can feel secure about your investment in home security. This offer is for today only (May 18) while supplies last.

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 has a lot of great features, including 1080p high-definition video, two-way audio, motion detection, night vision and more. Plus, you can choose to use the doorbell with your existing wiring or simply install anywhere using the rechargeable battery.

You'll need to download the Ring app as well, which will give you access to alerts (and the ability to customize how and when you receive them), a live view stream, adjustable motion zones, two-way audio capabilities for chatting with visitors and more. And you can access it from your phone, tablet and select Echo devices.

You'll have to sign up for Ring's optional fee-based cloud storage service to save and review past video clips, as the device itself does not come with any local storage. But you can get 60-day storage for as low as $3 a month. You should also be aware that there has been some concern regarding Ring's ties with law enforcement, so make sure you're comfortable with that before buying. If you prefer more privacy, you can always opt out of some of Ring's data sharing settings.

That said, this video doorbell performs well and is a particularly good choice for those looking for a nonwired video doorbell option. And since your purchase also includes replaceable satin nickel and venetian (aged bronze) face plates, you have options to match your home's aesthetic. Just be aware that some used products may have cosmetic blemishes. Still, at under $60, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 is a solid deal.