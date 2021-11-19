Twitter-based S&P 500 stock index Spotify lyrics Comedy Wildlife Photography Award winners Tiger King 2 review PS5 restocks Best Black Friday deals
Ring is selling a video doorbell for $42 right now

Amazon's security company is selling its most affordable video doorbell for even less than usual.

David Priest/CNET
Amazon Ring has put its Video Doorbell Wired on sale for $42 ahead of Black Friday, which is $18 off its usual $60 price. This puts it at one of the lowest prices for a major video doorbell on the market -- a few dollars cheaper even than doorbells from Wyze and Blink.

The Video Doorbell Wired is a solid buzzer, though it doesn't have the big features that Ring's more expensive devices have, like radar or a 160-degree field of view. But it does boast reliable performance, 1080p resolution, responsive alerts and two-way talk -- for a great price.

One important note: Ring has a messy history with police cooperation and privacy policies, and you should consider that history before purchasing any of its products.

