Ring Offers $1 Million if You Spot an Alien With Your Doorbell Camera

Doorbell cameras capture images of delivery people, curious cats and the occasional spider. But if your video doorbell picks up an extraterrestrial, you could get rich. The video-doorbell company Ring said Wednesday that it's offering a $1 million grand prize to a US resident who captures "unaltered scientific evidence of a real extraterrestrial lifeform on their indoor or outdoor Ring device."

Yes, the offer is a bit Martian-tongue in alien cheek, but Ring is going all in.

"Whether it's a video of an Extraterrestrial walking (or flying?) up your driveway and asking for directions, or an unidentifiable lifeform exhibiting unusual and extraordinary behavior in your backyard -- submit your best footage!" Ring says.

The contest is Halloween-timed, of course, ending on Nov. 3. And we all know that if aliens haven't shown up on Earth by now, there's next to no chance they're going to suddenly look at the calendar and buzz past your video doorbell in time for the contest.

But it's a fun stunt, and there are other ways to win a prize.

How to be a winner in Ring's alien-sighting competition

With no actual aliens in sight, get the creative filmmakers in your house out there to earn their keep. Just don't expect to win the full million.

"If you don't locate any real Extraterrestrials, don't worry: you can still enter to win an 'Out of this World' prize! " the rules read. "To enter, simply capture and submit your most creative interpretation of an Extraterrestrial sighting on your Ring device, and you will be in the running among your earthling peers to win a $500 Amazon gift card."

Those creative alien-sighting videos will be judged on creativity, humor, engagement with a Ring device and alien costumes, with "accessories, homemade spacecrafts and Extraterrestrial-inspired communication with your Ring device" highly encouraged.

Check out Ring's statement and official rules to see all the details about how to enter.

Amazon-owned Ring is a popular video doorbell option, and in March, CNET reviewed the Ring Video Doorbell 4, which boasts minor improvements over its predecessor. Ring is the industry's biggest and most-well-known brand, and here's our guide to the best Ring video doorbell options.

CNET's top pick, however, isn't from Ring. It's the Arlo Video Doorbell, which earns praise for its easy installation, wide view, night vision and built-in siren.