Ring App Will Soon Be Available to Non-Ring Cameras

Ring

The Ring smart-home security app will soon work with non-Ring cameras, the Amazon-owned company announced on Wednesday.

Starting in April, surveillance cameras that support The Open Network Video Interface Forum will have access to live view, video feedback, smart notifications and other Ring features.

In an email, Jamie Siminoff, Ring chief inventor and founder, said customers being able to integrate ONVIF-compatible cameras into the Ring ecosystem "is something I've been excited about for a long time,"

"This will allow our many residential and business customers who use these cameras to easily link their existing systems within the Ring app, giving them greater peace of mind and the ability to use Ring technology to help secure what's most important to them."

Ring

Insiders believe the strategy is aimed at small and medium-sized businesses and larger residential properties, not individual consumers: Most ONVIF-compatible cameras are IP-based devices made by commercial manufacturers like Amcrest, Bosch and Panasonic.

To access the Ring app, users have to have a Ring Alarm Pro base station, which comes with built-in eero Wi-Fi 6 router and retails for $249.99. They'll also have to subscribe to the Ring Protect Pro plan, which starts at $20 a month.

In addition, their ONVIF-compatible camera needs to be password protected and able to support H.264 encoding and a video stream of 1080p or lower.