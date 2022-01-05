Ring adds $40 glass break sensor to its home security lineup

David Priest/CNET

Ring Alarm is adding a sensor to detect breaking glass from up to 25 feet away, the company said in a blogpost, Wednesday.

It will use artificial intelligence to identify the sound and send a notification to your Ring app. The sensor itself can be mounted to a wall, ceiling, or piece of furniture near glass doors or windows.

Glass breaking sensors have become common features of home security systems. Competitors like SimpliSafe and Abode also offer the capability. The Ring Alarm Glass Break sensor is available for pre-order and will cost $39.99. Shipping starts February 16.