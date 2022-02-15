Keep Your Home Secure: Save $80 on This 3-Camera Home Surveillance Kit

Eufy

Home security doesn't have to break the bank. Keep your home secure without monthly fees by snagging this bundle for a great deal today. This three-camera kit from Eufy offers 1080p resolution and will provide half a year of security from a single charge -- that's up to 180 days of battery life. With an IP67 weatherproof rating, this all-weather outdoor camera system can be set up anywhere to monitor the things you value most. Normally retailing for $420, you can step up your security and .

There are loads of home security options available, but some of the features that set this kit apart include: two-way audio, which is great for deliveries or anyone else who approaches your door; detailed night vision to capture crisp and clear footage even in the dark; and intelligent motion detection that detects body shape and face patterns to keep alerts relevant.

You can store up to three months of recordings via the 16GB eMMC local storage. That means you can go back and grab any footage if something happens. Also, you don't need to worry about privacy -- your footage is accessible anytime via a secure 256-bit encrypted connection.