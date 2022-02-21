Keep an Eye on Your Home From Anywhere With Up to 30% Off Eufy Security Devices

Eufy

Looking for some extra home security just to give you just a little bit more peace of mind? Amazon's deal of the day has you covered. Today, through 11:55 p.m. PT (2:55 a.m. ET), Amazon is offering up to 30% off a selection of Eufy home security cameras and smart locks to help keep your home protected. The sale covers everything from individual cameras to entire home security kits, and with discounts of up to $200 available, it's one you won't want to miss.

If you just want to keep an eye on things while you're away, you can pick up this simple for just $56, down $24 from its usual price. It boasts 1080p picture, a built-in spotlight, an IP67 weather resistance rating and provides you with real-time notifications if someone is spotted.

If your biggest security threat is your own forgetfulness, these are a simple and convenient solution. They allow you to lock or unlock your doors from virtually anywhere using your smartphone, so no more stewing at the office wondering if you forgot to lock down the house. They're already on sale for $64 off, but you can save an additional $16 by activating the instant coupon.

And if you're not taking any chances when it comes to your home's protection, you can grab this expansive , including the Eufy HomeBase 2, which expands the cameras' area of coverage and lets you securely access your footage without a subscription, for $376. It's automatically discounted by $174, but be sure to activate the $30 instant coupon to get the full discount.