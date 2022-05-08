Greet Your Guests From Anywhere With up to 50% Off Used Ring Video Doorbells

Just because you're not at home doesn't mean you can't keep an eye on things. Ring video doorbells allow you to monitor your entry way and answer the front door from anywhere, whether you're at the office, the other side of the world or just don't want to get up from the couch. And right now, Woot has a selection of used models that you can pick up for as much as 50% off the usual price. The sale expires Sunday, May 8 at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET), so be sure to get your orders in before then.

It's important to note that Ring is involved in an ongoing controversy thanks to its partnership with the police. A subsidiary of Amazon, it supports policies that allow police to obtain Ring camera footage to investigate criminal incidents. You can read more about the policies and debate here.

There are two different camera models available at this sale, the 2020 and the 2021 model, both of which are available in "Acceptable" used condition. According to Amazon, that means that the product will exhibit signs of wear and tear, such as scratches, dents and dings, but will continue to function properly.

Both models boast a 1080p HD video resolution, as well as live view and night vision capabilities. They're equipped with built-in motion sensors that will send you real-time alerts on your phone, and support two-way talking so you can communicate with whoever is at your door, even if you can't be there to answer it yourself. The primary difference between these two models is the installation. The , which is currently on sale for just $30 (50% off), needs to be hardwired and requires an existing doorbell. The , which is 40% off right now, dropping the price to just $60, is powered by a rechargeable battery for a simple, no-wires installation. Of course the trade-off is that you'll have to remember to recharge it occasionally. The best doorbell for you will ultimately depend on your particular home and which installation method you find more convenient.