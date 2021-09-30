Google will launch a new wired Nest Doorbell, but not until next year

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

VP of Google Nest Rishi Chandra announced Thursday in a blog post that the smart home brand will launch a new wired video doorbell in 2022.

This announcement comes shortly after Nest launched the Nest Doorbell (battery) and rebranded the Nest Hello -- calling it the Nest Doorbell (wired). The erstwhile Nest Hello launched three years ago, and while it was comparatively feature-rich at launch (sporting facial recognition, Google Assistant compatibility and smart notifications), it's no longer the industry leader it once was.

The one perk it has over the more affordable Nest Doorbell (battery) is 24/7 video recording -- a feature Chandra said will remain in the new device.

Chandra's blog post did not share any further details about the device, though a quick rollout seems unlikely, as Nest still has yet to reveal hard release dates for two other home security devices -- an indoor camera and a floodlight camera, both of which were announced, with detailed specifications, during the summer.