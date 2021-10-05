Google Nest just launched its new indoor security camera and floodlight cam

Google

Google Nest's latest cameras -- the $100 Nest Cam (wired) and the $280 Nest Cam with Floodlight -- are on sale now.

Both cameras were announced in August, alongside the now-released Nest Cam (battery) and Nest Doorbell (battery), to fill out the smart home developer's most recent line of security devices.

Google's Nest Cam (wired) comes in four colors -- one of which includes a wooden base -- and requires the use of a power cord. It's Nest's cheapest camera yet at $100 and it's clearly designed for indoor use and display. Like all Nest Cams, the new indoor camera includes software features like object identification, activity zones and Google Home app viewing and support. Here's what we know about the wired model so far:

Four colors: snow, sand, linen and fog

Night vision

HDR video

1080p at 30fps

135° diagonal field of view

6x digital zoom

16:9 aspect ratio

The Nest Cam with Floodlight is Google's first floodlight cam. It's also the most expensive product in this new suite of cameras at $280. This model is wired, unlike the outdoor-friendly $180 Nest Cam (battery) released in September and it includes two 2400-lumen lights. Otherwise, the Nest Cam with Floodlight shares specifications with the Nest Cam (battery), which we rated positively, despite critiquing the price point compared to the competition, like the Arlo Pro 4.

"The Nest Cam does everything I'd expect it to," said Molly Price in her Nest Cam (battery) review. "It works seamlessly with the Google Home app and Nest Aware offers several nice feature upgrades. Still, it's a hard sell for me at $180 unless you're really invested in having Nest products in your home."

We will review both the Nest Cam (wired) and Nest Cam with Floodlight in the coming days.