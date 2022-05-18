Get Peace of Mind With This Wired Security Camera With Local Storage for $50 -- Today Only

Investing in a security camera is a great way to keep an eye on your property and keep your loved ones safe, but it's also a great way to give yourself some peace of mind whether you're home or away. Security systems have come a long way, and those advances have made security cameras more affordable. Best Buy has marked down by 50%, meaning you'll pay just $50. Plus, it includes a 32GB microSD card to store your video clips locally. This offer will end tonight (May 18).

The Cam Pro can be used indoors or outdoors and includes popular features like ultra clear 2K resolution, two-way audio, motion detection alerts, color night vision with the motion-activated spotlight and more. The built-in spotlight illuminates the surrounding area when motion is detected, which can be a deterrent for potential burglars. It also comes with a magnetic mount and a 20-foot cable to allow for easy installation almost anywhere on your property.

Unlike some security cameras, this model does not require a subscription, so there are no added fees. You can store video clips on the included memory card or in the cloud. Plus, with 24/7 continuous video recording, you'll be able to scan through the video history if anything ever happens that you need to access.

Note, however, that the Outdoor Cam Pro is not compatible with Eufy's HomeBase and the USB adapter is not waterproof, so a cover will be required for outdoor use.