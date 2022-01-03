Eve announces outdoor floodlight camera for HomeKit Secure Video at CES 2022

Eve

CES

Ahead of the first day of CES 2022, Eve announced two new products aimed at making HomeKit homes smarter. The Eve Outdoor Cam is a $250 floodlight camera that works with HomeKit and more importantly, HomeKit Secure Video. It comes with LED floodlights in a black, matte metal housing designed to mount on the outside of your home or garage.

The camera itself is a 1080p model with a 157-degree field of view, night vision and motion detection. You'll also get two-way talk. Those stats are pretty standard across the outdoor security camera category. What's really notable here is compatibility with HomeKit Secure Video.

HomeKit Secure Video was announced a few years back, and Eve has always been one of the brands dedicated to making their products work with Apple's platform. With HomeKit Secure Video, recordings are fully encrypted and stored in your iCloud account. Your Apple TV or HomePod (the device being used as your hub) will determine when a person, animal, vehicle or package is present before securely storing the recording.

HomeKit Secure Video includes a 10-day history in the Apple Home app. HomeKit Secure Video does require iCloud Plus. An account with 50GB of storage supports one camera, but you'll need an account with 200GB of storage to support multiple cameras (you'll get five at this level). There is also a 2TB option for unlimited camera support.

The Eve Outdoor Cam will be available beginning April 5, 2022, from Eve and Amazon with Apple to follow at a later, undisclosed date.

More from Eve

Eve

Eve also announced a collaboration with Coulisse for Eve MotionBlinds, compatible with HomeKit and the Thread platform. That means these blinds will also work with Matter, the upcoming smart home protocol that aims to unify brands across the home.

The blinds are rechargeable and currently offered in a roller blind design. They are available now, but pricing was not provided. You can visit the Eve website to locate a dealer near you.