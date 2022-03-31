Know When Guests or Deliveries Arrive With One of These Discounted Eufy Video Doorbells

Eufy

Peace of mind is invaluable, but you can rest a little easier with discounted video doorbells to let you know who is at your door, whether you're home or not. While Ring tends to dominate conversations around the best video doorbells, there are a ton of other choices with just as many unique features. Picking the right smart doorbell for you may come down to the most important features, or maybe the ability to connect your camera to a larger network of cameras throughout your neighborhood.

If price is what you're most concerned with in a smart doorbell, there's a pair of fantastic deals from Eufy today at Amazon. Both offer two-way audio, relevant alerts and encrypted local data storage. The big difference between the two offerings is the video quality, with the cheaper offering 1080p video while the other records in 2K.

Eufy This kit comes with both a battery-powered video doorbell and a wireless chime. The two connect to each other to form a closed, low-power wireless connection that allows for up to 120 days of battery life per charge (depending on daily usage). It's easy to charge and doesn't require additional subscriptions, unlike most of the competition.

Eufy The standout difference between this model and its cheaper counterpart is the video quality that it can record. This model records in 2K resolution, which gives you a clearer picture of what's happening outside your home. It also comes with the chime and does not need any additional monthly fees in order for it to be used. Unlike the 1080p variant, this one can be hardwired into your home so you don't need to worry about charging it.

Both of these are great options for people who don't want to be stuck with a recurring monthly payment -- but want the added peace of mind that a video doorbell brings to you. Installing these takes little to no experience; you should be able to have them up and running in just a few minutes. Grab one today, your future self will thank you.