7 Common Home Security Mistakes You Should Avoid Making in 2024

Home security is all about best practices to keep your belongings and loved ones safe. Some of those best practices can include installing a smart home security system or a camera with instant notifications. But it's also important to find ways to deter criminals before they try something, and avoid the worst home security mistakes -- not matter what kind of technology you use.

These errors can leave your home vulnerable or make it more likely you'll have problems with trespassers or burglars. Check our list, and make a note if you need to start changing any of your home habits. For more security tips, try these safety tips for apartment dwellers and how to prevent home security cameras from being hacked.

1. Failing to lock windows or doors

The August smart lock can always remind you if you forget to lock your door. Amazon

This is going to sound obvious, but one of the worst things you can do when it comes to maintaining your home security is to leave windows or doors unlocked. You might assume that a robber or burglar is going to be willing to brute-force their way into your home, but they're often looking for the lowest effort and lowest impact when breaking in because they don't want to draw attention to themselves. Nothing makes that easier than leaving the door unlocked and allowing them to waltz right in.

One way to prevent this is by placing a security camera outside your front door to create a sense that someone is watching. Another option is to invest in a sensor system that can tell if a door or window is opened. Internet-connected locks may even allow you to lock the door from anywhere, and some systems will alert you when a lock has been left unlocked so you can address it.

2. Hiding keys in common places

Schlage allows you to use Home Keys and other digital passes. Schlage

Keeping a spare key outside in case you forget your keys, or if one of your friends or relatives needs to get in, is convenient. It's also convenient for other parties who may want to enter your home without permission. Placing a key in a common location can result in a burglar entering your home without any interference -- even when someone else is home, meaning it may put someone inside in danger.

Instead of placing a key in a place where anyone looking can find it, consider more secure options. Put your key in a lock box that requires a code for access. Use a lock with a keypad that requires a PIN. Smart locks can also allow for remote unlock, so you can allow someone into your home even when you aren't there. You can also create digital passes for other people to make management easier.

3. Not maintaining your tech

Home security systems and cameras are two of the best all-around defenses against would-be burglars. David Priest/CNET

Smart home technology has brought us security devices like security cameras, smart locks and alarms. But technology also introduces a number of potential points of failure for your security system -- and ones that you might not consider if you assume that the technology "just works."

Consider how your smart home security devices operate. Do they plug in for power or do they use a battery? Check your plugged-in devices after any power outage to make sure they're working, and check battery-powered devices regularly to make sure they're functioning as expected. Also, make sure to keep the software up to date. Failing to do so can render your technology faulty or inoperable and can leave you open to cybersecurity attacks.

4. Keeping the yard dark at night

Floodlights can be an important deterrent, and this Blink Outdoor base even lets you add lights to existing combos. Amazon

A dark yard may feel private and keep the light away from your windows, but it can also be an invitation to skulk around. It makes it easier for trespassers to peek into your windows and see what goodies are inside your home. Lighting up your yard at night is a better alternative for home security.

This is why we have a complete list of the best home security cameras with lights. These lights work with motion detection and object recognition, so they will only light up if they see a person, saving your eyeballs during the dark hours.

5. Letting your bushes and trees get wild

Overgrown bushes and plants can block windows or make it easy for trespassers to hide. Melissa Rose/Getty Images

Bushes, shrubs or trees look great, help with curb appeal and provide shade during hot days. But if you let them grow too high or wild, they can get in the way of your smart cameras and even provide cover for trespassers trying to get inside your home. Watch for plants that are doing things like:

Obscuring your windows

Blocking lines of sight for security cameras

Growing against your walls or roof (this is also a fire hazard)

If you notice these problems, it's time to plan a trimming project, or think about taking these obstructive plants out and putting in some newer landscaping instead.

6. Being casual with packaging

Kasa's very affordable doorbell can watch for packages. Kasa

One common way that thieves look for potential break-in opportunities is watching what people put in their trash. If they see lots of boxes, especially big boxes for electronics, TVs and so on, they know a house has valuable, new items. Nip these signs in the bud by always cutting up your big boxes when disposing of them. Avoid any obvious outdoor clues that you recently made a big purchase.

7. Talking about all your home activity on social media

Social media shares are fun, but avoid giving out too many details about when you aren't home -- or what you just bought. FG Trade/Getty Images

We understand the urge to share fun news with friends, but one of the most common home security mistakes we see now is people oversharing on social media. You don't always know who's looking at your posts, especially if you have a lot of followers with tenuous contact to your personal life. Those pics and posts about your new game console or current trip to the seaside could be an invitation for burglars or others with ill intent.

Mitigate your risks by culling your followers of any strangers and keeping trip plans off social media until you're back home. Try not to boast too much about big new purchases, especially if you don't know who'll be seeing it.

Since you're already thinking about home security, read up on using an old smartphone as a security camera and the most effective places around the house to put security cameras. Heading into July sales, learn how to deter porch pirates.