Blink's Video Doorbell Is Down to $40 Right Now

If you're looking for a little peace of mind, consider upgrading your traditional doorbell to Blink's Video Doorbell for a little added security. Blink doorbells are a low-cost option from Amazon that can be set up in minutes, and right now you can its original price, bringing the price to just $40. That makes it one of the most cost-efficient ways to bring smart home tech to your front door. This is only a few dollars more than the all-time low price that it hit during Black Friday.

With a Blink Video Doorbell, you'll have the option to go wire-free or to connect the device to existing wiring to sound an in-home chime. Setup is simple, and the device runs on two AA lithium batteries, which are included with your purchase. Features include 1080p HD video, infrared night vision and two-way audio. You'll get alerts right to your app on your phone or tablet when motion is detected or when someone presses your doorbell.

You'll get a free 30-day trial to the with your purchase, where you can save and share clips in the cloud. After the trial, plans start at $3 a month. Or save your recordings locally with a Sync Module 2 and USB drive, which are sold separately. Pairing with a Sync also allows you to stream live HD video and answer two-way audio with Alexa.

CNET's Dave Priest found the Blink Video Doorbell easy to set up and its alerts reliable. His review says it's a good value at full price, if somewhat basic.

