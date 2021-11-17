Blink Mini smart camera is on sale for $20 right now

CNET

Amazon Blink's Mini security camera -- an indoor, plug-in device notable for its super-low $35 price tag -- is . Yes, ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you can snag a Blink Mini for $20.

This price is pretty surprising, considering the device has never dropped below $25 on Amazon, though the tech giant may plan to match the low price later this week or next, as more Black Friday discounts begin to crop up.

In CNET's review of the camera, we celebrated its budget-friendliness and solid performance and knocked the lack of free cloud storage (which comparable devices like Wyze's have). That said, at this price, paying a little extra for cloud storage isn't the end of the world.

