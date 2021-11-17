FDA to consider Pfizer booster for all adults Apple to start DIY repairs for iPhones Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer The Wheel of Time review PS5 restocks Best Black Friday deals
Blink Mini smart camera is on sale for $20 right now

The super affordable indoor camera from Amazon Blink is almost half off.

Amazon Blink's Mini security camera -- an indoor, plug-in device notable for its super-low $35 price tag -- is on sale for nearly half off at Kohl's right now. Yes, ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you can snag a Blink Mini for $20.

This price is pretty surprising, considering the device has never dropped below $25 on Amazon, though the tech giant may plan to match the low price later this week or next, as more Black Friday discounts begin to crop up.

In CNET's review of the camera, we celebrated its budget-friendliness and solid performance and knocked the lack of free cloud storage (which comparable devices like Wyze's have). That said, at this price, paying a little extra for cloud storage isn't the end of the world.

