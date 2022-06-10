Blink Home Security Camera Sale: Save Up to 36% This Weekend

Looking for home security cameras with a sleek design that could be hidden easily? Technology meets design in home security cameras and doorbells offered by Blink during this sale.

You can save up to 36% off camera sets, doorbells and solar charging mounts.

Blink is owned and operated by Amazon, making monitoring your Blink system from a single device effortless. Connect to Alexa and use your voice to control cameras and doorbells from wherever you are. Video clips and photos can be stored in the cloud with a Blink Sync Module 2 subscription.

Grab two outdoor wireless battery-powered security , or grab three for $160 or five for $250. The cameras are durable, built to withstand outdoor elements and come with infrared night vision. Just two AA batteries will keep the cameras running for two years. With nearly 124,000 ratings, Blink's home security camera has earned a 4.4-star rating, with users loving its easy installation and picture quality.

Prefer to use solar energy? Check out Blink's outdoor . Complete your security system with a to Blink's Sync Module 2 for $60. You can choose from a black or white doorbell.

Not all of Blink's products on Amazon are discounted during this sale, but some of Blink's bestsellers are now even more affordable.