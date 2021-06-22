Best Ring deals of Prime Day 2021: Ring doorbell bundle for $55 off, save $100 on Ring Alarm 8-piece kit

Deal Savings Price















Amazon Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is happening now, and there are excellent deals to be had on products from Amazon's home security brands Ring and Blink. So it's a good time to get started on a DIY security system or just snag a video doorbell. Many of the discounts on Ring and Blink security cameras were live earlier, and have returned -- all of the deals below were verified as of Monday.

As always when discussing its products, it's worth noting that Ring has faced pushback for its relationships with local police departments across the US. But those policies are changing: Earlier this month the company announced it would stop sending requests for footage to Neighbors app users. Learn more about this evolving policy here. Ring has also recently required users to manually opt out of Amazon Sidewalk, a new program that shares a portion of users' bandwidth, which was disturbing to many.

We'll be updating this page regularly throughout the month of June to make sure you have the most up-to-date information to guide your buying decisions. Note: You need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to see these savings.

Ring deals available now

David Priest/CNET Save $55 if you get a Ring Video Doorbell Wired bundled with a third-gen Amazon Echo Dot. We really liked the Video Doorbell Wired in our testing -- it's a great hardwired video doorbell at a reasonable price. That price is even better now; it's actually less than you'd spend on its normal list price of $60 to get it bundled with an Echo Dot. If you don't want a third-gen Echo Dot bundled with the Ring Video Doorbell Wired, then this is your next best option. You can get the 1080p HD Video Doorbell Wired for $15 less than normal. It's a solid video doorbell that was already priced well, but this deal takes it under 50 bucks.

Ring This is the latest version of Ring's Floodlight Cam, released earlier this year, so $40 off this new model is actually more significant than it may seem. It features a 1,080-pixel security camera with motion-activated LED floodlights, 105dB security siren, two-way talk and customizable motion zones.

Chris Monroe/CNET Ring's indoor/outdoor Stick Up Cam is available in plug-in and battery versions, and it's the latter that's discounted right now. CNET's Megan Wollerton said the "camera's live feed was crisp and alerts arrived quickly after a motion event." The camera also works with an optional solar panel for power. The camera is normally $100 but now is down to $75. Read our Ring Stick Up Cam Battery review.

Ring As its name suggests, the Ring Video Doorbell Elite is the Amazon company's most expensive smart doorbell. This refurbished model typically retails for $300 ($350 new), but is currently just $130. For your $170 in savings, you get a hardwired doorbell with a built-in camera. It features a flush-mount design and a power-over-Ethernet connection, and Amazon says it's "certified to look and work like new."

Megan Wollerton/CNET If you want a Ring Video Doorbell Wired with a Ring Chime, this is the deal for you. Get the two products bundled together for $75 -- that's a $5 savings. The Ring Chime is a range extender, a doorbell chime and nightlight.

Ring Save $125 on the Ring Spotlight Cam Battery bundled with a second-gen Amazon Echo Show 5. If you've been looking for an outdoor home security camera that doesn't require a power adapter to operate, the Ring Spotlight Cam Battery is a good option. Add in a second-gen Echo Show 5, and you can ask Alexa to show you a live feed of whatever's happening on your Ring cam in real time.

Megan Wollerton/CNET Get the Blink Mini indoor home security camera for just $20 -- that's a savings of $15 off the regular price. For a basic indoor wired camera, the Blink Mini is a decent option, especially at this price. It has 1080p HD resolution, motion alerts, two-way talk and all of the other standard features you'd expect from a home security camera.