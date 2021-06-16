Best Ring deals available now for Prime Day 2021: Get $170 off a refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Elite

Deal Savings Price







Show more (1 item)

Amazon Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day 2021 doesn't kick off until June 21, but there's already a host of excellent deals to be had. Here we're zeroing in on some early home security deals from Amazon brands Ring and Blink. Many of the discounts on Ring and Blink security cameras are currently expired, but could return for Prime Day next week.

As always when discussing its products, it's worth noting that Ring has faced push-back for its relationships with local police departments across the US. But those policies are changing: Earlier this month the company announced it would stop sending requests for footage to Neighbors app users. Learn more about this evolving policy here.

We'll be updating this page regularly throughout the month of June to make sure you have the most up-to-date information to guide your buying decisions. Note you need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to see these savings.

Ring deals available now

Ring As its name suggests, the Ring Video Doorbell Elite is the Amazon company's most expensive smart doorbell. This refurbished model typically retails for $300 ($350 new), but is currently just $130. For your $170 in savings, you get a hardwired doorbell with a built-in camera. It features a flush-mount design and a power-over-Ethernet connection, and Amazon says it's "certified to look and work like new."

Expired deals: May return for Prime Day

Ring Save $125 on the Ring Spotlight Cam Battery bundled with a second-gen Amazon Echo Show 5. If you've been looking for an outdoor home security camera that doesn't require a power adapter to operate, the Ring Spotlight Cam Battery is a good option. Add in a second-gen Echo Show 5 and you can ask Alexa to show you a live feed of whatever's happening on your Ring cam in real-time.

David Priest/CNET Save $55 if you get a Ring Video Doorbell Wired bundled with a third-gen Amazon Echo Dot. We really liked the Video Doorbell Wired in our testing -- it's a great hardwired video doorbell at a reasonable price. That price is even better now; it's actually less than you'd spend on its normal list price of $60 to get it bundled with an Echo Dot. If you don't want a third-gen Echo Dot bundled with the Ring Video Doorbell Wired, then this is your next best option. You can get the 1080p HD Video Doorbell Wired for $15 less than normal. It's a solid video doorbell that was already priced well, but this deal takes it under 50 bucks.

Megan Wollerton/CNET If you want a Ring Video Doorbell Wired with a Ring Chime, this is the deal for you. Get the two products bundled together for $75 -- that's a $5 savings. The Ring Chime is a range extender, a doorbell chime and nightlight.

Megan Wollerton/CNET Get the Blink Mini indoor home security camera for just $20 -- that's a savings of $15 off the regular price. For a basic indoor wired camera, the Blink Mini is a decent option, especially at this price. It has 1080p HD resolution, motion alerts, two-way talk and all of the other standard features you'd expect from a home security camera.