Best Ring Black Friday deals: Up to $110 off Ring Alarm, $50 off Video Doorbell Pro and more

Amazon drops a hefty sale on a handful of home security devices from Ring.

Amazon just dropped deals on a bunch of home security gadgets from Ring, including its Alarm kit, a video doorbell and a solid floodlight camera. Ring joins Blink, another Amazon security brand, with big Black Friday discounts this week.

Ring's got some political baggage that might give you pause, but the Alarm security kit is one of the most affordable on the market, and its video devices are incredibly popular for a reason. If you're interested in other home security gadgets going on sale for the holidays, check out our roundup of the best Black Friday deals available at all retailers right now, which includes everything from August locks to Nest video doorbells and more.

Here are the best Ring deals available now.

Ring Alarm five-piece kit: $120

Save $80
Julie Snyder

Ring's basic home security kit doesn't have all the bells and whistles of its more recent Alarm Pro device, but it's still a solid, super-affordable DIY setup for those interested in home monitoring without breaking the bank. What's more, at less than its usual $200 price tag, this is an impressive deal on an already wallet-friendly system.

Read our review.

 

$120 at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell Pro: $90

Save $50
Chris Monroe/CNET

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro is a little dated at this point -- it doesn't have the radar feature of the Pro 2, for instance. But it's also super cheap compared to its original $250 price. This thing has reliable 1080p resolution, a 160-degree field of view and everything else you'd expect a modern video doorbell to have. In short, it's a steal for this price.

Read our review.

 

$90 at Amazon

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro: $200

Save $50
Chris Monroe/CNET

Ring's Floodlight Cam Pro is smart, with great performance and impressive specs, including the standard 1080p resolution, a 160-degree field of view, and two 2,000-lumen floodlights; plus the Floodlight Pro has something called 3D motion detection, so it can tell you how far away something is when it triggers an alert. This isn't a huge discount, but it's about as cheap as you'll find a higher end floodlight cam these days.

Read our comparison.

 

$200 at Amazon