Best Ring Black Friday deals: Up to $110 off Ring Alarm, $50 off Video Doorbell Pro and more

Deal Savings Price





Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Amazon just dropped deals on a bunch of home security gadgets from Ring, including its Alarm kit, a video doorbell and a solid floodlight camera. Ring joins Blink, another Amazon security brand, with big Black Friday discounts this week.

Ring's got some political baggage that might give you pause, but the Alarm security kit is one of the most affordable on the market, and its video devices are incredibly popular for a reason. If you're interested in other home security gadgets going on sale for the holidays, check out our roundup of the best Black Friday deals available at all retailers right now, which includes everything from August locks to Nest video doorbells and more.

Here are the best Ring deals available now.

Julie Snyder Ring's basic home security kit doesn't have all the bells and whistles of its more recent Alarm Pro device, but it's still a solid, super-affordable DIY setup for those interested in home monitoring without breaking the bank. What's more, at less than its usual $200 price tag, this is an impressive deal on an already wallet-friendly system. Read our review.

Chris Monroe/CNET The Ring Video Doorbell Pro is a little dated at this point -- it doesn't have the radar feature of the Pro 2, for instance. But it's also super cheap compared to its original $250 price. This thing has reliable 1080p resolution, a 160-degree field of view and everything else you'd expect a modern video doorbell to have. In short, it's a steal for this price. Read our review.