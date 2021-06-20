Prime Day deals Roku sale Father's Day Google Doodle Super Mario Game & Watch Father's Day How to use IRS tools for child tax credit
Featured Home Security Home Internet Smart Home Kitchen & Household Yard & Outdoors Energy & Utilities
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Best Prime Day 2021 security camera deals right now: Prices slashed on top Ring, Arlo and Blink products

Amazon Prime Day officially begins June 21, but some great sales are already here.

Listen
- 00:45
Deal
Savings
Price
Show more (5 items)
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021, CNET's guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 officially starts June 21, but a bunch of deals are already available. Security cameras are always a major category for this yearly event, so we wanted to kick things off early and share the best deals you can get right now. Most of the early Ring and Blink camera discounts have expired, but they might come back for Prime Day.

Any time we talk about Ring products, we note that the Amazon home security company has faced criticism for its partnership with police stations in the US. But the policies are currently evolving -- Ring announced earlier this month that it would no longer send video requests to Neighbors app users. Learn more about the policy changes here.

We'll be updating this post regularly to add new deals and remove expired ones. Remember that you have to subscribe to Amazon Prime to see these savings. 

Prime Day 2021

Security camera deals available now

Ring Video Doorbell Wired bundled with third-gen Echo Dot: $45

Save $55
David Priest/CNET

Save $55 if you get a Ring Video Doorbell Wired bundled with a third-gen Amazon Echo Dot. We really liked the Video Doorbell Wired in our testing -- it's a great hardwired video doorbell at a reasonable price. That price is even better now; it's actually less than you'd spend on its normal list price of $60 to get it bundled with an Echo Dot. 

If you don't want a third-gen Echo Dot bundled with the Ring Video Doorbell Wired, then this is your next best option. You can get the 1080p HD Video Doorbell Wired for $15 less than normal. It's a solid video doorbell that was already priced well, but this deal takes it under 50 bucks. 

$45 at Amazon

Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera: $100

Save $30
Arlo

Normally $130, you can snag an Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera for just $100. This Wi-Fi-enabled camera doesn't require a hub like some other Arlo products, making for a faster installation process.

There's also a deal on this camera in a three-pack. Typically sold for $350, you can currently get three Essential Spotlight Cameras for $280

$100 at Amazon

Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell: $180

Save $20
Arlo

Save $20 on an Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell during Prime Day. Currently on sale for $180, this Wi-Fi-enabled video doorbell usually costs $200. This battery-powered doorbell has night vision, a 180-degree viewing angle, motion alerts and more. 

$180 at Amazon

Ring Spotlight Cam: $150

Save $50
Ring

If you've been looking for an outdoor home security camera that doesn't require a power adapter to operate, the Ring Spotlight Cam Battery is a good option. Amazon sells them in single, two and three packs and they're all discounted. The single and two-pack options are $50 off, while the three-pack kit is $147 off, at $450. The hardwired version of the camera is also $50 off, at its sale price of $200.

$150 at Amazon

Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera: $180

Save $20
Arlo

Get one Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera in black or white for $180 for a savings of 20 bucks. There's also a deal on three-packs of the Arlo Pro 4 -- get three black or white Pro 4 Spotlight Cameras for $450 (usually $550). This camera has 2K streaming and recording, as well as night vision, motion alerts and specialty alerts via an included trial of the Arlo Smart subscription plan. 

$180 at Amazon

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus (2021): $140

Save $40
Ring

This is the latest version of Ring's Floodlight Cam, released earlier this year, so $40 off this new model is actually more significant than it may seem. It features a 1,080-pixel security camera with motion-activated LED floodlights, 105dB security siren, two-way talk and customizable motion zones. 

$140 at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell Wired bundled with Ring Chime: $75

Save $5
Megan Wollerton/CNET

If you want a Ring Video Doorbell Wired with a Ring Chime, this is the deal for you. Get the two products bundled together for $75 -- that's a $5 savings. The Ring Chime is a range extender, a doorbell chime and nightlight.

$75 at Amazon

Blink Mini: $20

Save $15
Megan Wollerton/CNET

Get the Blink Mini indoor home security camera for just $20 -- that's a savings of $15 off the regular price. For a basic indoor wired camera, the Blink Mini is a decent option, especially at this price. It has 1080p HD resolution, motion alerts, two-way talk and all of the other standard features you'd expect from a home security camera. 

$20 at Amazon

Blink Outdoor: $60

Save $40
Megan Wollerton/CNET

The Blink Outdoor camera typically costs $100, but it's currently on sale for $60. It's a pretty good security camera that's weatherproof and battery-powered so you don't have to deal with power outlets. The price was decent at $100, but the $40 savings makes it an even better option if you're looking for a versatile outdoor camera. Unlike the last-gen Blink XT2, this model requires a Blink subscription for cloud storage. 

$60 at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell Elite (refurbished): $130

Save $170
Ring

As its name suggests, the Ring Video Doorbell Elite is the Amazon company's most expensive smart doorbell. This refurbished model typically retails for $300 ($350 new), but is currently just $130. For your $170 in savings, you get a hardwired doorbell with a built-in camera. It features a flush-mount design and a power-over-Ethernet connection, and Amazon says it's "certified to look and work like new."

$130 at Amazon