Best Prime Day 2021 security camera deals available now: Get an Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera for $100

Amazon Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day 2021 officially begins on June 21, but a bunch of deals are already available. Security cameras are always a major category for this yearly event, so we wanted to kick things off early and share the best deals you can get right now. Most of the early Ring and Blink camera discounts have expired, but they might come back for Prime Day.

Any time we talk about Ring products, we note that the Amazon home security company has faced criticism for its partnership with police stations in the US. But the policies are currently evolving -- Ring announced earlier this month that it would no longer send video requests to Neighbors app users. Learn more about the policy changes here.

We'll be updating this post regularly to add new deals and remove expired ones. Remember that you have to subscribe to Amazon Prime to see these savings.

Security camera deals available now

Arlo Normally $130, you can snag an Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera for just $100. This Wi-Fi-enabled camera doesn't require a hub like some other Arlo products, making for a faster installation process. There's also a deal on this camera in a three-pack. Typically sold for $350, you can currently get three Essential Spotlight Cameras for $280.

Arlo Save $20 on an Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell during Prime Day. Currently on sale for $180, this Wi-Fi-enabled video doorbell usually costs $200. This battery-powered doorbell has night vision, a 180-degree viewing angle, motion alerts and more.

Arlo Get one Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera in black or white for $180 for a savings of 20 bucks. There's also a deal on three-packs of the Arlo Pro 4 -- get three black or white Pro 4 Spotlight Cameras for $450 (usually $550). This camera has 2K streaming and recording, as well as night vision, motion alerts and specialty alerts via an included trial of the Arlo Smart subscription plan.

Ring As its name suggests, the Ring Video Doorbell Elite is the Amazon company's most expensive smart doorbell. This refurbished model typically retails for $300 ($350 new), but is currently just $130. For your $170 in savings, you get a hardwired doorbell with a built-in camera. It features a flush-mount design and a power-over-Ethernet connection, and Amazon says it's "certified to look and work like new."

Expired deals: May return for Prime Day

Ring Save $125 on the Ring Spotlight Cam Battery bundled with a second-gen Amazon Echo Show 5. If you've been looking for an outdoor home security camera that doesn't require a power adapter to operate, the Ring Spotlight Cam Battery is a good option. Add in a second-gen Echo Show 5 and you can ask Alexa to show you a live feed of whatever's happening on your Ring cam in real-time.

David Priest/CNET Save $55 if you get a Ring Video Doorbell Wired bundled with a third-gen Amazon Echo Dot. We really liked the Video Doorbell Wired in our testing -- it's a great hardwired video doorbell at a reasonable price. That price is even better now; it's actually less than you'd spend on its normal list price of $60 to get it bundled with an Echo Dot. If you don't want a third-gen Echo Dot bundled with the Ring Video Doorbell Wired, then this is your next best option. You can get the 1080p HD Video Doorbell Wired for $15 less than normal. It's a solid video doorbell that was already priced well, but this deal takes it under 50 bucks.

Megan Wollerton/CNET If you want a Ring Video Doorbell Wired with a Ring Chime, this is the deal for you. Get the two products bundled together for $75 -- that's a $5 savings. The Ring Chime is a range extender, a doorbell chime and nightlight.

Megan Wollerton/CNET Get the Blink Mini indoor home security camera for just $20 -- that's a savings of $15 off the regular price. For a basic indoor wired camera, the Blink Mini is a decent option, especially at this price. It has 1080p HD resolution, motion alerts, two-way talk and all of the other standard features you'd expect from a home security camera.