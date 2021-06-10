Best Prime Day 2021 Ring deals available now: Buy a $160 Ring Spotlight Cam, get a free second-gen Echo Show 5

Deal Savings Price









Amazon Prime Day 2021 doesn't kick off until June 21, but there's already a host of excellent deals to be had. Here we're zeroing in on some early home security deals from Amazon brands Ring and Blink. There are discounts on Ring doorbells and security cameras, as well as Blink security cameras.

As always when discussing its products, it's worth noting that Ring has faced push-back for its relationships with local police departments across the US. But those policies are changing: Earlier this month the company announced it would stop sending requests for footage to Neighbors app users. Learn more about this evolving policy here.

We'll be updating this page regularly throughout the month of June to make sure you have the most up-to-date information to guide your buying decisions. Note you need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to see these savings.

Ring deals available now

Ring Save $125 on the Ring Spotlight Cam Battery bundled with a second-gen Amazon Echo Show 5. If you've been looking for an outdoor home security camera that doesn't require a power adapter to operate, the Ring Spotlight Cam Battery is a good option. Add in a second-gen Echo Show 5 and you can ask Alexa to show you a live feed of whatever's happening on your Ring cam in real-time.

Blink deals available now

Megan Wollerton/CNET Get the Blink Mini indoor home security camera for just $20 -- that's a savings of $15 off the regular price. For a basic indoor wired camera, the Blink Mini is a decent option, especially at this price. It has 1080p HD resolution, motion alerts, two-way talk and all of the other standard features you'd expect from a home security camera.

Megan Wollerton/CNET The Blink Outdoor camera typically costs $100, but it's currently on sale for $60. It's a pretty good security camera that's weatherproof and battery-powered so you don't have to deal with power outlets. The price was decent at $100, but the $40 savings makes it an even better option if you're looking for a versatile outdoor camera. Unlike the last-gen Blink XT2, this model requires a Blink subscription.

Expired deals: May return for Prime Day

David Priest/CNET Save $55 if you get a Ring Video Doorbell Wired bundled with a third-gen Amazon Echo Dot. We really liked the Video Doorbell Wired in our testing -- it's a great hardwired video doorbell at a reasonable price. That price is even better now; it's actually less than you'd spend on its normal list price of $60 to get it bundled with an Echo Dot. If you don't want a third-gen Echo Dot bundled with the Ring Video Doorbell Wired, then this is your next best option. You can get the 1080p HD Video Doorbell Wired for $15 less than normal. It's a solid video doorbell that was already priced well, but this deal takes it under 50 bucks.