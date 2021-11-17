FDA to consider Pfizer booster for all adults Apple to start DIY repairs for iPhones Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer The Wheel of Time review PS5 restocks Best Black Friday deals
Best Black Friday home security deals: Arlo, Blink and more

'Tis the season for security cameras or video doorbells at steep discounts.

The holiday season is the perfect time to install home security cameras and video doorbells -- especially to avoid porch pirates derailing your delivery-dependent schedules. Luckily, it's also the best time to find great sales on home security devices and systems.

If you're in the market for connected home security gadgets, like ones that work with your Alexa- or Google Assistant-compatible smart speakers or displays, there are also loads of options. Plus there will only be more sales as we get closer to Black Friday and Cyber Monday proper.

Here are the best deals we've found so far.

BLACK FRIDAY DEALS AVAILABLE NOW

Arlo Pro 4 security cam bundle: $400

Save $200
Arlo

The Arlo Pro 4 is one of the best security cameras on the market, between its 2K live streaming, cooperation with Alexa and Google Assistant and excellent extras, like a spotlight and siren. Now you can buy a three-pack for $200 off -- which is quite the steal, if you've been thinking about overhauling your home monitoring setup.

Read our Arlo Pro 4 review.

 

See at Best Buy

Blink Mini security camera: $20

Save $15
CNET

Blink's super-affordable line of home security gadgets are always pretty wallet-friendly, but the Blink Mini is almost half off right now, at only $20. Sure it doesn't have all the extra goodies of more luxurious smart cams, but if you're looking for a solid performer at an unbeatable price, this is your pick.

Read our Blink Mini review.

 

See at Kohl's

Echo Dot (3rd gen): $25

Save $15
Amazon
ED I T O R S C H O I C E Oct 2018

It may not seem like the most obvious home security gadget, but a smart speaker like the Amazon Echo Dot can actually buff up your home security. Alexa Guard allows your smart speaker to listen for telltale signs of security problems, like breaking glass. And if you upgrade to Alexa Guard Plus, which costs $5 per month, it adds plenty of other skills, like playing the sounds of dogs barking as a deterrent to would-be burglars.

Read our Amazon Echo Dot (third-generation) review.

 

See at Amazon
