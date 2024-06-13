X
Arlo's New Smart Tag Offers Welcome Doorbell Compatibility

The pocket-friendly smart tag is a security fob that Arlo's compact security system was previously missing -- and it's the only one we've seen for doorbells.

Arlo&apos;s new fob on a keychain laying next to the keypad on a wood table.

Arlo's new Security Tag is a great fit for its super-compact home security system. 

 Arlo

When we reviewed Arlo's home security system, we found it both versatile and affordable. The secret was the all-in-one sensors, which combine a heady eight detection functions in one device you can put -- well, anywhere, whether you want to monitor for leaks, track temperature, or detect motion. It remains one of our top picks for an apartment-friendly home security system, as well as for people looking for cheap systems that still deliver. Now it's getting a much-needed addition with the new Arlo Security Tag.

The Security Tag, which goes for $20, is key-chain ready and can disarm the Arlo security system with either a tap on the keypad hub or an integrated Arlo Video Doorbell outside (starting with the Arlo Video Doorbell second-gen). Like other fobs, it lets you quickly enter a home without fumbling with an app or keypad to disarm the system first, a nice accompaniment for most security systems.

Arlo's new fob disarming a system via a doorbell.

Arlo's fob is unique in its doorbell compatibility.

 Arlo

Arlo's Tag is particularly helpful for equipping guests with the means to access your home even when you're away. You can use the Arlo app to create schedules for when the Security Tags will work and when they're disabled, allowing people to disarm the security system only at certain times. Arlo suggests using these schedules for recurring guests, from housekeepers to dogwalkers, but we can imagine handing them out to special friends or visiting family members, too.

We'll let you know what we think about Arlo's latest tech as we get our hands on some of its top 2024 devices.

To learn more about your options, check out our guides to the best home security systems, ways to deter burglars, and what home security works best if you're renting a room and worried about roommates.