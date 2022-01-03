Arlo's new DIY home security system will compete with Ring and SimpliSafe

Arlo

Arlo announced at CES 2022 the launch of its newest product: a DIY home security system with a keypad alarm and a multi-sensor that can perform eight separate functions, including detecting motion, leaks, smoke alarms and more.

While Arlo has competed with industry leaders like Amazon Ring and Wyze with its video doorbells and security cameras, the developer hasn't entered the integrated home security system market until now. This new DIY security system puts it into direct competition with a slew of new companies, including security mainstays like SimpliSafe and Abode.

The multi-sensor represents a unique device. While most competitors offer a variety of different sensors to perform functions around the home -- alerting you, for instance, in case of a door opening, motion being detected, a pipe bursting or a fire starting -- Arlo's device will do all of the above and more. Arlo's multi-sensor can detect motion, door/window openings and tilt, water leaks, light and temperature changes and two types of smoke/CO alarms (it will sense T3 and T4 alarm patterns, but not smoke or CO itself).

The system won a CES Innovation Award. The flexible approach to sensors is certainly unique, but how it affects the overall price and usage of the system remains to be seen.

Arlo did not announce pricing or a release window for the new security system.