Arlo Sends End-of-Life Notice for Gen 3, Pro Cameras

Arlo Gen 3 and Pro cameras will cease to be supported on April 1, according to an email sent to owners Sunday and first spotted by 9to5Google. Other cameras, including the Arlo Pro 2 and Q, will stop being supported Jan. 1, 2024.

Arlo has been manufacturing wireless home security systems since 2014, and the email shows the company started its end-of-life process for some of its oldest cameras. The Generation 3 camera first came out in 2014 and stopped being manufactured in 2018, while the Pro camera was released in 2016 and ceased production in 2018. Both will stop receiving updates, email notifications and access to seven-day cloud storage on April 1.

Arlo's Baby, Q, Q+, Pro 2, lights and doorbell devices -- all of which stopped being manufactured in 2018 and 2019 -- will no longer receive support on Jan. 1, 2024.