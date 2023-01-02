CNET's Editors' Choice Awards Musk Suspends Journalists Trump's NFT Collection 'Barbie' Movie Trailer 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Free COVID Tests 30 Gifts Under $30 Great Gift Ideas
Arlo Sends End-of-Life Notice for Gen 3, Pro Cameras

The cameras will stop being supported April 1, according to an email from the company to owners.

Oscar Gonzalez headshot
Oscar Gonzalez
Arlo Pro camera
Some Arlo cameras will no longer get updates, email notifications and access to seven-day cloud storage on April 1. 
Arlo

Arlo Gen 3 and Pro cameras will cease to be supported on April 1, according to an email sent to owners Sunday and first spotted by 9to5Google. Other cameras, including the Arlo Pro 2 and Q, will stop being supported Jan. 1, 2024. 

Arlo has been manufacturing wireless home security systems since 2014, and the email shows the company started its end-of-life process for some of its oldest cameras. The Generation 3 camera first came out in 2014 and stopped being manufactured in 2018, while the Pro camera was released in 2016 and ceased production in 2018. Both will stop receiving updates, email notifications and access to seven-day cloud storage on April 1. 

Arlo's Baby, Q, Q+, Pro 2, lights and doorbell devices -- all of which stopped being manufactured in 2018 and 2019 -- will no longer receive support on Jan. 1, 2024.  