William Shatner space trip: How to watch Elk freed of tire around neck Tesla Cybertruck Mega Bloks model Home Sweet Home Alone trailer Squid Game ending explained Google Doodle celebrates Helena Modrzejewska
Featured Home Security Home Internet Smart Home Kitchen & Household Yard & Outdoors Energy & Utilities
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight security camera is $50 off right now

You can save 20% on our favorite floodlight-equipped floodlight camera if you order it now.

floodlightenvironment.png
Arlo

Arlo's Pro 3 Floodlight security camera is on sale for $200 right now -- which is $50 off its usual price, and $80 cheaper than its primary competitor, Google's new Nest Cam with Floodlight.

Arlo's floodlight cam is notable for a few reasons. First, it can be wired or wireless, which is rare among devices of the type. What's more, if you do wire the camera, the floodlight shines at a dazzling 3,000 lumens, which dwarfs the brightness of competitors in the space.

Interested in our other home security camera coverage? Check out our picks for the best home security cameras of the year, and our favorite outdoor security cameras.