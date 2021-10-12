Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight security camera is $50 off right now

Arlo

Arlo's Pro 3 Floodlight security camera is -- which is $50 off its usual price, and $80 cheaper than its primary competitor, Google's new Nest Cam with Floodlight.

Arlo's floodlight cam is notable for a few reasons. First, it can be wired or wireless, which is rare among devices of the type. What's more, if you do wire the camera, the floodlight shines at a dazzling 3,000 lumens, which dwarfs the brightness of competitors in the space.

Interested in our other home security camera coverage? Check out our picks for the best home security cameras of the year, and our favorite outdoor security cameras.