Amazon Blink home security deals: $35 video doorbell, $20 camera and more

Amazon's budget-friendly home security brand has some unbeatable prices right now.

blink-doorbell.png
Blink
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

Amazon's budget-friendly home security brand Blink is launching some serious deals today, between a $35 video doorbell, a $20 Blink Mini indoor camera and more.

We haven't gotten a chance to test the Blink Video Doorbell extensively yet (although it's installed on my front porch for that purpose right now), but $35 for a just-released video doorbell is pretty impressive -- especially in a category that rarely saw devices under triple figures before this year.

Besides that new video doorbell, a couple big discounts stick out. You can get three Blink Mini Cameras for $50 (that's a little under $17 per camera) and the new Outdoor Camera with Floodlight for $100 (a $40 discount).

Blink isn't the only Amazon brand offering some impressive deals: Ring's got a video doorbell on sale for $42. In short, home security deals are heating up well ahead of Black Friday, so keep an eye on all of them here.