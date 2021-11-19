Amazon Blink home security deals: $35 video doorbell, $20 camera and more

Blink

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Amazon's budget-friendly home security brand Blink is launching some serious deals today, between a $35 video doorbell, a and more.

We haven't gotten a chance to test the Blink Video Doorbell extensively yet (although it's installed on my front porch for that purpose right now), but is pretty impressive -- especially in a category that rarely saw devices under triple figures before this year.

Besides that new video doorbell, a couple big discounts stick out. You can get (that's a little under $17 per camera) and the new (a $40 discount).

Blink isn't the only Amazon brand offering some impressive deals: Ring's got a video doorbell on sale for $42. In short, home security deals are heating up well ahead of Black Friday, so keep an eye on all of them here.