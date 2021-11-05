COVID-19 vaccine mandate Pfizer's COVID antiviral pill Ghostbusters: Afterlife review Xbox Series X restock at Walmart PS5 restock tracker Best Black Friday deals
Featured Home Security Home Internet Smart Home Kitchen & Household Yard & Outdoors Energy & Utilities
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Score a free turkey and $100 off when you sign up for ButcherBox -- today only

This feels like a classic too-good-to-pass-up situation. And you can cancel anytime.

free-turkey
ButcherBox

If you haven't tried one of the many great meat delivery services available in 2021, they are some of the best ways to get quality cuts into your fridge and onto your cast-iron skillet without having to brave the chilly outdoors. ButcherBox is one of our top picks for online meat butchers and the brand has a sign-up offer on, today only, that is way too good to miss. Sign up for a ButcherBox meat subscription and they'll toss in FREE 10 to 14-pound turkey plus shave $20 off your first five deliveries.

See at ButcherBox

So how much does ButcherBox cost? Monthly shipments containing 8-11 pounds of quality beef, pork or chicken (or a mix of meats) start at $137. That means your first five boxes will cost just $117 per month plus free shipping. Oh, and you can pause or cancel your subscription anytime so there's very little risk here and a huge reward.

If you'd be wanting to try an online butcher

Read more: The best meat delivery in 2021: Snake River Farms, Omaha Steaks, Rastelli's and more