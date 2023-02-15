Say No to a Sad, Boring Entryway. 9 Easy Ways to Upgrade (Without Remodeling)

The moment I stepped into my empty new apartment, I felt the thrill of possibility. Here was a blank canvas to remake in any way I wanted, an opportunity to reset the tone of my day every time I walked in the door. I could create the space I always wanted: inviting, comfortable, practical, calming.

If you believe in first impressions, the act of entering a space can change your mood, nudging you into feeling pampered or energized all the way to gloomy, claustrophobic or anxious. I've lived at various points along the spectrum (cue memories of the basement apartment cohabitated by -- shudder -- gigantic rats) and I was determined to make choices that would benefit both me and my guests.

I spent hours researching items for my doorway and entryway, assembling small furniture pieces and cubbies and adding those little touches that I think can make a big impact. I'm no interior decorator with a keen eye and limitless budget, but I did buy some things I'd advocate for nearly every home. Here's what I got, and how I feel these items help transform the space.

Screenshot by Nina Raemont/CNET I bought a sturdy, half-moon shaped Mohawk doormat a little like this, which I trample on with dirty urban shoes multiple times a day. The brand makes a ton of varieties you can choose from to match your style and exposure to the elements -- especially important if you live in a building with protected hallways or use an outdoor entrance. Good doormats aren't wildly expensive (say, $15 to $40), but in my experience, it pays to spend a little more for something you know can withstand everyday use, and the occasional hosing down.

Screenshot by Jessica Dolcourt/CNET Like many of you, I leave shoes by the doorway and walk around my home in socks or slippers. I wanted a welcome mat on the inside, too, to set the space apart, capture carryover dirt and add some visual interest. I grabbed a $10 accent piece from Target (a lot like this), which I can toss into the wash to periodically freshen up.

Screenshot by Nina Raemont/CNET I didn't grow up with scents like air fresheners, diffusers or smelly candles, but I always loved walking into someone's home that smelled like a spa, forest or even a steaming cup of apple cider. After huffing nearly every scratch-and-sniff air freshener at Target, I wound up with this AirWick papaya and hibiscus plug-in for the outer hallway. Candles by Candlefy and Lulu Candles are dotted around my living space, along with diffusers from Basik Candle Co (I especially love the Blood Orange + Bergamot, and Amber + Oak Moss).

Jessica Dolcourt/CNET Before I got my shoe bench (here's a shoe bench style I like), I stood, crouched or sat on the stairs to lace, zip or tug my shoes on and off. Now I have a joints-friendly roost that makes deshodding more convenient and pleasant, and it stores my guest's shoes and slippers. It also organizes the entryway, adds a homey element and is a nice touch to welcome friends and family. I also find I use it as a surface when I need to set down a heavy bag or groceries right when I come in the door. Shoe racks range in size, quality and price, and they can run from about $50 to over $200.

Screenshot by Nina Raemont/CNET Console tables edge a wall and give you a stylish surface to drop your wallet, mail, one of the smelly candles above -- all the front-door stuff. But since they can also cost well over $200 (and even $1,500 or more), I opted for a relatively inexpensive bookcase to turn into my entryway surface, yes, store more shoes. I like the range of finishes to fit any style. The quality is everyday, but it's eminently functional and I topped it with a decorative tray to add some practicality and visual style. Until I'm ready to invest in a "real" console table, this is a win-win.

Screenshot by Nina Raemont/CNET Directly over my shoe shelving unit and entryway surface, I hung this Umbra Cubby Entryway Organizer. This was the right pick for my space, but any wall-mounted organizer or caddy is a great way to add some style and utility -- and give yourself another place to keep clutter from amassing. I keep sunglasses and a flashlight in the top cubby pocket, and I hang my keys and purse from the hooks.

Jessica Dolcourt/CNET If you're like me and you process your packages at the front door, you'll want to keep some essentials on hand. I have a bamboo box on a nearby shelf where I also keep a box cutter, scissors, a pen, measuring tape, packing tape, masking tape and Post-It Notes easily within arms reach.

Screenshot by Nina Raemont/CNET I bought a bunch of different hanger styles throughout my apartment, from these heavy wooden hangers I reserve for my coats in the hallway closet to all-purpose plastic hangers and plenty of padded hangers (like this) to help more delicate items keep their shape. Of course, a standing or mounted coat rack is another way to go.