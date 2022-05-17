Save Up to 75% Off New Markdowns at Nordstrom

There comes a time and place when our clothes and home essentials get a bit drab. If you're in need of something new to wear or to spice up your living space, this new markdown deal at Nordstrom for up to can get you the new digs you need for less.

Since Nordstrom is much more expensive than Nordstrom Rack, you might think there aren't a lot of deals, but there are quite a few gems. The products with the most savings (75%) are home essentials, followed by select apparel. However, if you're not interested in home products, shoes are nicely priced, too. These highly-rated for women start at $50. For as low as $20, men can snag or this , both of which would make nice Father's Day gifts.

Even kids have options during this offer, including hoodies, sandals, dresses and pants. With over 2,000 items on sale, you can find everything you need to give your home or yourself a new look.

