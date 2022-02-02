Washington Commanders Melinda French Gates' money move February goes palindrome crazy Lunar New Year 2022 Book of Boba Fett episode 6 recap Wordle Archive lets you binge
Save up to 40% on sturdy Carhartt winter gear right now

If you live in cozy flannel during the cold months, you'll want to give the Carhartt clearance sale a gander.

Sometimes those big clothing sales end up being total busts with only questionable colors and random sizes available. Not so with Carhartt's winter clearance sale happening now. The rugged apparel brand has many of its top sellers -- including sturdy flannel shirts, sweatshirts and the signature beanies -- down as much as 40%. And you can still find a lot of them in popular colors and sizes. 

The loose-fit sweatshirt brandished with a logo down the arm can be had for $20, for instance. This Carhartt beanie is down $7 to just $10, and these long-sleeve plaid flannel shirts one could absolutely live in are only $27.

Shop the full sale here, but get a move on because some items are already selling out. 