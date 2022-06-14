Give the Gift of Learning This Father's Day With 35% Off at Masterclass

is happening now and you can get any membership for just $15 a month. MasterClass features over 150 classes taught by those at the top of their field. With 11 different categories to chose from, there's something for every interest here.

Try your hand at . Learn essential . Or take . Too extreme for you? You can even focus on self-improvement by . Masterclass has something for everyone. Each class contains engaging, but brief lessons-- to make it palpable and entertaining.

With the MasterClass Father's Day promotion, you can get any level of membership for $15 a month. You can choose from Individual, Duo or Family. The Duo and Family are by far the best plans, because they allow you to stream lessons on more than one device at a time, and supports class downloads for offline viewing as well. With the Duo, you can stream up to two devices at once and the Family plan allows for six devices. MasterClass works on a subscription model that's billed annually, but it does have a 30-day trial period if you wish to cancel. This sale runs until Father's Day, making it the perfect last-minute gift for Dad.