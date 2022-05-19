Save Up to 25% on Bedding, Outdoor Gear and Kitchen Essentials at Bed Bath & Beyond

If you're looking to stock up on all things summer, Bed Bath & Beyond has launched a new sale featuring discounts on a variety of products. Whether you want to cook, entertain or just relax by the pool, there's something for everyone for up to . Since everything is already discounted, there's no coupon code for this sale, but if you're a Beyond Plus member, you'll get an even more savings.

What makes this summer sale stand out is that the bulk of products are under $25, so you can find something inexpensive in several categories, including bedding, bath, kitchen, home decor and more. More than 8,000 items are on sale, but home decor and bedding are among the most affordable. Select throw pillows are $12, Sherpa comforters for twin and twin XL mattresses are $25 and accent tables like this are $26.

If you have a larger budget, you'll find high-end gear and essentials, too. Some of Bed Bath & Beyond's exclusive deals include this $281 outdoor or this budget-friendly for $12. If you need a vacuum to clean up after your festivities, this is $200 and exclusively on Bed Bath & Beyond.

This sale runs through May 25, so take advantage of this offer while you can.