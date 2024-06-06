Save Over 60% on a BJ's Wholesale Club Membership

You can save a lot of money if you buy in bulk and shop at a warehouse. Such shopping trips will give you more value, and with prices rising on just about everything right now, every small saving can add up. A warehouse membership is a useful way to get lots of everyday essentials for less. And this membership doesn't need to break the bank. Right now at StackSocial, you can score 63% off an annual membership at BJ's Wholesale Club. That brings the price down to just $20 for the first year.

If you're not familiar with it, BJ's is a wholesale warehouse that you pay a membership for, similar to Costco or Sam's Club. Not only does BJ's sell everyday goods and food, but it also has a wide selection of electronics like TVs and robot vacuums, as well as furniture, clothing, jewelry, toys and more. So regardless of what you decide to purchase or how often, the membership will pay for itself in no time.

Keep in mind that this deal is only available for new BJ's members. Also, membership must be activated within 30 days of buying this deal. Lastly, when you get this deal, remember you are signing up for an auto-renewal membership. Once your first year is over, you will be charged the regular price of $55 for every year after that.