Save $40 on this dapper Heston portable grill with cutting board and storage

Heston Everdure

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

At first glance, the looks like an ordinary cooler. Pop the top and you'll see it's much more. This is actually a portable charcoal grill with a wood cutting board and prep station and storage compartment large enough to hold all the meats and veggies with ice packs for your next beach dinner or camping feast. (Even our favorite portable gas grill, the Weber Q, can't say that.) It's also on sale right now in slate grey, down to (normally $199).

Grab this now and be ready for spring and summer 2021, or lay it on a habitual camper as an excellent gift for the holidays. This smartly designed portable grill has stay-cool handles for carrying it around and security latches on the lid so the messy coals and ashes stay down below in transit.

