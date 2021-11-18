A Twitter-based S&P 500 stock index Spotify lyrics Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer Tiger King 2 review PS5 restocks Best Black Friday deals
Save $40 on this dapper Heston portable grill with cutting board and storage

Nice grills rarely go on sale during summer so grab this giftable Heston while it's down $40 at Best Buy.

The Everdure Cube grill has a built-in prep station and storage compartment for housing grill meats and veggies. 

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

At first glance, the Heston Everdure Cube grill looks like an ordinary cooler. Pop the top and you'll see it's much more. This is actually a portable charcoal grill with a wood cutting board and prep station and storage compartment large enough to hold all the meats and veggies with ice packs for your next beach dinner or camping feast. (Even our favorite portable gas grill, the Weber Q, can't say that.) It's also on sale right now in slate grey, down to $159 at Best Buy (normally $199).

Grab this now and be ready for spring and summer 2021, or lay it on a habitual camper as an excellent gift for the holidays. This smartly designed portable grill has stay-cool handles for carrying it around and security latches on the lid so the messy coals and ashes stay down below in transit. 

