Save $40 on a smokeless fire pit and take the party outside this fall

Farenheit Flare

We've all enjoyed some summer-like weather in September and October, but I think it's safe to say fall is officially upon us. If you've gotten used to the idea of spending evenings outside with friends and family, you can extend the life of your outdoor hang area with a roaring, warming fire pit. Right now, a well-rated .

While we haven't tested this fire pit out just yet, it gets excellent marks in online purchase reviews. It's 13.5 inches across, so not huge, and around 10 pounds, making it very portable to bring camping, or for an evening on the beach. It burns wood pellets or small logs in a sleek stainless steel cavity. The multilevel design and ventilation holes are intended to reduce smoke output for a more enjoyable vibe.

If you shopped around for fire pits, you'll know $180 is a rather budget-friendly price for a well-rated pit like this one. Snatch it up and inject some welcome warmth into your fall.

