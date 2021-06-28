Save $30 (and energy) with a Google Nest Thermostat for $100

Google

Google's latest Nest Thermostat already had a better price than its predecessors. Even at $130, we clocked this as a great buy, but right now you can score the sleek Nest Thermostat for $30 off, . Not only are you saving a cool $30, but the device may very well pay for itself over time, since it can be programmed to turn off your heat or AC when you leave the house -- even in a rush -- keeping your overall energy output lean and green. This is the lowest the model has dropped on Amazon to date.

In addition to the lower price tag, the most recent iteration of the smart thermostat has design improvements including a slimmer build and a reconfigured app. As with previous Nest models, this thermostat has built-in motion, temperature, humidity and ambient light sensors. It works with Alexa and Google Assistant and has remote access via the Google Home app.

