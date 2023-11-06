Jackery 300-Watt Portable Solar Power Station Is Down to A New Amazon Low

If you're planning some winter adventures or are worried about winter storms, you'll want to have backup power on hand. You can get some peace of mind and save money with Amazon's current price on Jackery 300 Plus 100-watt portable power station solar kit. Right now, you can save $140 off the regular price, thanks to an early Black Friday deal that drops the bundle to a new record-low price.

Jackery is a known brand when it comes to portable power stations. This lightweight, highly-portable model is normally priced at $579, the current 24% off deal saves you $140. You get the 300-watt portable power station with one SolarSaga 100-watt solar panel. Capable of 288 watt hours, it has one AC output, one USB-A output, and two USB-C outputs so you can keep everything you need charged and ready to go. It boasts a long battery life and comes with BMS protection to ensure up to 10 years repeated of use.

Amazon is also offering 20% off the price of the Jackery 300 Plus 40-watt portable power station solar kit, which includes the 300-watt Jackery power station with a compact, book-sized, 40-watt solar panel if that suits your needs better. Regularly priced at $400, you can score it right now for $319.

From camping to RV life to power emergencies, this handy power station will help keep things merry and bright. Looking for something that can handle more? Check out our roundup of the best portable generators of the year, designed to help power your household.