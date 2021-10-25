Save $110 on a SimpliSafe's Shield security system today

SimpliSafe

With all the advanced and customizable security systems available, there aren't too many reasons not to install one. Plus, you don't have to spend an arm and leg to keep an eye on your home, apartment or business if you grab one on sale. Right now, . SimpliSafe is our top pick for the best home security system in 2021.

The comprehensive package includes one key fob, two motion sensors, six entry sensors a base station and a keypad. It's a full $110 off the list price and cheaper than the same or similar SimpliSafe bundles are selling for on and other retailers.

So what do we think of SimpliSafe? You can CNET's our full review of the home security brand's recent offerings. Spoiler alert: We like it a whole lot for its easy installation process and superior customizability. Enough so to award it our Editor's Choice pick again in 2021 as the best DIY home security system.

